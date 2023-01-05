Mexican authorities arrest son of notorious drug lord ‘El Chapo’

By Kiarinna Parisi, CNN

Mexican authorities arrested Ovidio Guzmán, son of notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, in an operation in the state of Sinaloa on Thursday, a source from the federal government of Mexico told CNN.

Ovidio Guzmán was previously arrested by federal authorities in October 2019, but was released on the orders of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to avoid further bloodshed.

More details about the arrest of Guzmán are expected shortly in a press conference.

“El Chapo” Guzmán was convicted in the United States in 2019 of 10 counts, including engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, drug trafficking and firearms charges. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years and ordered to pay $12.6 billion in forfeiture.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.