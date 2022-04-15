By Brendan Buckley, CNN

Scientists recorded a color-changing squid’s camouflage trick, a news crew got too close to a tornado for comfort, and the son of a late music icon performed his father’s biggest hit publicly for the first time. These are your must-watch videos of the week.

Now you sea me …

Scientists observed squid changing their colors to match their surroundings in real time — a discovery they say could help with the development of invisibility cloaks.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s … lunch?

A Turkish restaurant celebrated the 61st anniversary of the first human space flight by sending a kebab into the stratosphere — and filming the entire thing.

A classic, re-imagined

Julian Lennon, son of late Beatles legend John Lennon, performed “Imagine” publicly for the first time as part of Global Citizen’s “Stand Up for Ukraine” social media rally.

Confounding encounter

Police were perplexed when they found nobody behind the wheel after pulling over a driverless car in San Francisco.

Too close for comfort

An Iowa news crew covering severe weather opted to cut their live shot short after a tornado touched down near their location while they were on the air.

