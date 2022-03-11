By Jodi Upchurch, CNN

A ship was found after 107 years underwater, a box of love letters was returned to its rightful family, and a teen trying to rescue a cat from a tree ends up needing rescuing himself. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Submerged for a century

Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship, HMS Endurance, was located by a team of scientists, historians and filmmakers 107 years after it sunk off the coast of Antarctica.

A love for the ages

A Virginia woman doing spring cleaning in her attic discovered boxes filled with love letters dating back to the 1950s and tracked down the couple’s grandson. CNN affiliate WTVR reports.

Baffling bow

A 54-inch wooden hunting bow found in Alaska’s Lake Clark National Park and Preserve in September 2021 likely dates back to around 1562, according to radiocarbon dating, but researchers and Dena’ina Athabascan experts remain puzzled about how it ended up in the waters of an inland lake. CNN affiliate KTUU reports.

Going out on a limb

A good Samaritan needed to be rescued while trying to rescue a cat in a tree. CNN’s Jeanne Moos has the story.

Cruising for a bruising

A stolen 60-foot yacht tore through California’s Newport Beach Harbor, damaging multiple boats during its destructive joy ride. CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS reports.

