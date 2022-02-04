By Austin Mabeus, CNN

A passenger plane aborts a landing, Trevor Noah gives Joe Rogan a lesson about race and the heart-stopping moment when a road rage shooting is caught on camera. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Please remain seated

A British Airways flight was attempting to land at London’s Heathrow Airport when high winds forced the pilots to abort its shaky landing.

School is in session

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah took on Joe Rogan after the controversial podcaster said the term Black was “weird” on an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

A round of road rage

A driver’s dashcam captured the moments leading up to him firing 11 rounds at another driver during an incident of road rage. CNN’s Alexandra Field reports.

Right place, right time

An officer in Spain sprung to action at a supermarket near Barcelona when he realized an armed robbery was afoot.

Mother Nature on display

Videos from coastal New England show flooding and blizzard conditions as a nor’easter pummels the region.

