Two men arrested in UK as part of Texas synagogue hostage-taker investigation

By Tara John and Allegra Goodwin, CNN

Two men were arrested in the English city of Manchester on Wednesday as part of an investigation into this month’s Texas synagogue standoff, Greater Manchester Police said.

Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British national, held four people hostage at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, in an 11-hour standoff with authorities on January 15, the FBI has said. An FBI team killed Akram after one hostage was released and three escaped.

UK counterterrorism investigators have been helping US authorities look into the incident, which is being treated by the FBI as a hate crime and an act of terrorism.

“As part of the local investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Manchester. They remain in custody for questioning,” Greater Manchester Police said Wednesday.

Last week, two men were arrested in the English cities of Birmingham and Manchester in connection with the standoff investigation, and were held for questioning, Greater Manchester Police said at the time without elaborating.

US investigators believe Akram was motivated in part by a desire to see the release of extremist Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year federal prison sentence in Fort Worth, Texas, they’ve said. She was not involved in the Colleyville standoff, her attorney said.

Akram arrived in the United States in late December via New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, a US law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

Akram had been known to UK security services and had been the subject of a brief investigation in 2020, a UK official told CNN. The investigation was closed when authorities determined Akram to no longer be a threat.

The incident put Jewish communities across the United States on edge. Attacks on Jewish people have been on the rise, the Anti-Defamation League warns. And while the majority of anti-Semitic incidents involve harassment and vandalism, assaults have also happened, with at least six turning deadly since 2016, including at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.