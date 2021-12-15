Nine people killed in Dominican Republic private jet crash

By Jessica Hasbun, CNN

Nine people were killed on Wednesday after a private aircraft crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic’s capital Santo Domingo, according to the plane’s operator, Helidosa Aviation Group.

Seven passengers and two crew members died in the incident, it said in a statement posted to Twitter. Six were foreign nationals and one was Dominican, it also said, without specifying the nationalities of the other six passengers.

The flight was en route to Florida from La Isabela International Airport in the Dominican Republic when it made the emergency landing and crashed just 15 minutes after takeoff, according to Flightradar 24.

The long range Gulfstream GIVSP jet was headed to Miami, Helidosa said.

“This accident causes us great pain and grief. We ask that you prudently join in solidarity to support the families affected, who along with us are going through this difficult time,” the company’s statement added.

The cause of the crash or the emergency landing is not yet known.

Helidosa said that it will collaborate with air traffic accident authorities and the civil aviation board.

This is a developing story.

Reporting contributed by CNN’s Luis Rodriguez in Atlanta.