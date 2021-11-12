By Jodi Upchurch, CNN

An armed man is tackled by a pastor, Adele proves she’s just like everyone else, and Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds mix up their late-night hosts. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Pastor tackles armed man during service

Video shows a Nashville pastor tackling a man who was waving a gun during a service at the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church.

Adele makes mistakes, making her even more lovable

Adele doesn’t go “Easy On Me” when it comes to posting her own bloopers. The singer released outtakes from her latest music video, saying the finished product is all “smoke and mirrors.”

Actor’s ad faces backlash

Amazon released a new ad featuring actor Terry Crews playing a worker at the cyber marketplace. People took to social media to criticize his participation.

Moose on the loose

Two sightings of moose — one in a football stadium in Brookings, South Dakota, the other in a neighborhood in Saskatoon, Canada — delighted the internet.

A Jimmy jumble

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds appeared to have switched late night talk show interview slots, without notifying Jimmy Kimmel or Jimmy Fallon. But the show must go on. See what happened when they showed up unexpectedly.

