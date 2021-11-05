By Jodi Upchurch, CNN

A police chase takes a dramatic turn, a four-year-old girl is reunited with her family, and a deli is targeted with a Molotov cocktail. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Don’t try this at home

A police chopper captured Hollywood-worthy footage of an alleged car thief attempting to evade police.

Biden appears to doze off at climate summit

An aide seemingly woke up President Biden after he appeared to doze off at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

A heartwarming reunion

Four-year-old Cleo Smith has been found alive 18 days after she went missing from a campsite in northwest Australia.

Bad airline behavior

A “customer disturbance” aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles resulted in the flight being diverted to Dallas, according to Delta.

Deli hit with Molotov cocktail

Fire marshals in New York have arrested a man who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at a Brooklyn deli.

