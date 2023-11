COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Nov. 19, 2023, marks the first anniversary of the Club Q mass shooting.

Five people were killed and dozens others were injured.

Today, the club is holding a remembrance ceremony at Club Q. Colorado Springs Mayor, Yemi Mobalade, and Colorado Governor, Jared Polis are expected to lay flowers on behalf of the city and state.

