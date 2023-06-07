‘There’s always a silver lining,’ man plants 825 trees after losing home to the Black Forest Fire
Description: KRDO NewsChannel 13's Annabelle Childers shows us how one man found peace in Black Forest after losing so much in the 2013 fire
