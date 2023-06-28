City of Pueblo to close 4th Street Trailhead for construction

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Pueblo is announcing construction on the 4th Street Trailhead will begin soon and will be closed intermittently to the public for the duration of the project.

The 4th Street Trailhead, also known as Pillar Park Parking Lot, will oversee crew members improving the trailhead’s parking lot to “provide a more enjoyable experience for trail users,” according to City officials.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

During construction efforts, trail users can access the trail system from the City Park Trailhead or at Union Avenue and Corona Avenue.

City officials state the actual trail will not be affected, just the access point at 4th Street during construction.

For more information on the project, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (719)-553-2790.