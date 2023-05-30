Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene for low-angle rescue effort

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is now conducting a low-angle rescue behind the 2000 Block of Fieldstone Road.

CSFD tweeted about the rescue at around 1:02 p.m. stating units were on scene performing extraction efforts.

At this time CSFD states there are unknown injuries and it is not determined yet what caused this incident and how many people were involved.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD Units on scene of a low angle rescue, approximate 50’ embankment. Behind 2760 Fieldstone Rd. E18, E5 and T9 are working on the rescue. Unknown injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/zErf8rZXap — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 30, 2023

This is a developing story as more information is further released.