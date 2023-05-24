Missing Indigenous Person Alert: Homeless woman last seen in Lakewood area

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is sending out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 36-year-old woman.

Chasity Mueller, 36, was last heard via text message from her family on Wednesday, May 3, at 12 p.m.

She is known to be homeless in the Lakewood area and may be with a known companion who is identified as Vincent or “Vinny” Ramirez (photo unavailable).

Ramirez is described as being a 34-year-old white male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’7 and weighs about 145 pounds.

It is unknown where Mueller was last seen or what she was wearing but she has blonde hair and brown eyes and is around 5 '5 and weighs about 170 pounds.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding the whereabouts of Chasity Mueller, you are asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at (303)-987-7111.