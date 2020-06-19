URGENT – In major reversal, Navy opts to uphold firing of aircraft carrier captain who warned about coronavirus outbreak
(CNN) — In a major reversal, the US Navy has decided to fire the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier who warned about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic aboard his ship, a decision that comes after the findings of a preliminary investigation recommended he be reinstated, according to a US Navy official and a congressional aide familiar briefedThe investigation concluded that Capt. Brett Crozier made other poor decisions in response to the outbreak, the sources said.
