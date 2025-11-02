A MESSAGE FOR YOUTUBE TV SUBSCRIBERS

Google and The Walt Disney Company have reached an impasse in negotiating an agreement for the continued carriage of their channels including KRDO a local ABC affiliate on Google’s internet-delivered video service YouTubeTV.

To be clear, we have not “blacked out” our station. Neither KRDO nor News-Press & Gazette Company, the station’s parent company, is involved in the discussions between Google and The Walt Disney Company and do not control KRDO’s continued carriage on the service. We hope the parties can successfully conclude their negotiations as soon as possible, in order to restore our programming to our respective viewers and customers.

You may continue to receive our station for free, over the air, or by various satellite, cable or other internet-delivered video service providers.

You can determine the type of antenna needed to receive the signals of our station at http://www.antennaweb.org/.

Viewer FAQs

Q: Why did you pull your station off of YouTube TV?

A: Neither KRDO nor our parent company, News-Press & Gazette Company, has control over our station’s carriage on YouTube TV. ABC/Disney, the owner of the ABC Network with which we are affiliated, controls the right for their locally affiliated stations to be carried on the service.

Q: What terms are in dispute / what is ABC/Disney seeking to have their stations carried?

A: Neither KRDO nor our parent company, News-Press & Gazette Company, is a party to the negotiations between ABC/Disney and YouTube TV and we do not have details regarding the specific terms being disputed.

Q: When will your station be back on YouTube TV?

A: Unfortunately, we cannot provide an estimated timeline for the return of our programming to YouTube TV.

Q: How can I receive the station if ABC/Disney and YouTube TV do not reach a new agreement?

A: Viewers can still watch KRDO for free over the air and through other digital distributors, cable, and satellite providers.