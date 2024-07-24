Skip to Content
weather-team

Air Quality Alert Extended

By
Updated
today at 7:03 PM
Published 6:38 PM

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Hazy/smoky skies through the evening. The AIR QUALITY ALERT has been extended to 9:00am Thursday morning.

TONIGHT: Hazy/smoky skies, otherwise mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s for Colorado Springs and low 60s for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Beautiful weather again for Thursday but the smoke will obscure those mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a little warmer. The high for Colorado Springs will be in the low 90s and expect mid 90s for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a chance for a few scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. High temperature near 90° for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the morning hours then an increase in clouds expected during the afternoon with scattered showers possible and a few isolated thunderstorms possible as well. High temperature in the low 90s for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.

Article Topic Follows: weather-team

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content