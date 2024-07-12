HEAT ADVISORY All Weekend

The National Weather Service forecast office in Pueblo has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for each day this weekend from 12:00pm until 8:00pm each day through Sunday.

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Slight chance for a few passing showers, mainly in the high country but possibly into some lower elevations as well.



TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies expected tonight with temperatures a little warmer in the mid 60s for El Paso County and mid to upper 60s for Pueblo County and out into the eastern plains.



SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a few showers possible, especially in the high country and possibly over to I-25 in El Paso and Pueblo counties. Highs will be hot in the upper 90s across El Paso County and over 100°, possibly up to 106° for Pueblo, Pueblo County and out into the eastern plains.



SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day then partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and evening. It will be hot again with a slight chance for a few afternoon showers possible. High temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100° for Colorado Springs and over 102° to 106° for Pueblo.