Nice Weather Through the Holiday

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for a passing shower and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies expected tonight with comfortable temperatures in the mid 50s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mostly sunny skies to start the day, then partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. A light, passing shower possible for El Paso County, but it's a slight chance. Highs will be comfortable in the low 80s for Colorado Springs and El Paso County and mid 80s for Pueblo, Pueblo County and the eastern plains.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for an afternoon shower. Highs will be near 80 for Colorado Springs and mid 80s for Pueblo.

THIS WEEKEND: The weekend looks good as well with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a chance for an afternoon passing shower. Highs in the mid-80s for Colorado Springs and upper 80s for Pueblo.