A Few Showers Through Wednesday; 4th of July Looking Great!

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for a passing shower and possibly an isolated thunderstorm.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies expected tonight with comfy temperatures. Overnight/morning lows will be cooler in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Wednesday morning. During the afternoon expect partly cloudy skies with mostly cloudy skies at times with a few showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will be a little cooler in the low to mid 80s for Colorado Springs and El Paso County and mid to upper 80s for Pueblo, Pueblo County and the eastern plains.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: The holiday is looking terrific with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. This will perhaps be the best day of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for Colorado Springs and upper 80s to near 90° for Pueblo. The evening hours look great as well with temperatures sliding down through the 70s.