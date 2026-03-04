Mina Ramirez
Mina Ramirez attended the Metropolitan University of Denver, where she studied communications and began preparing for a career in broadcast news.
She began her television career in her hometown of San Antonio, where she presented both news and weather for the community she grew up in. Life later took her in different directions, but Mina is now energized to be back on television and reporting in Colorado Springs.
She starts every morning with a crossword puzzle and coffee before heading out the door, always ready to discover and cover the stories shaping the day.
Outside the newsroom, Mina volunteers with Foster the Hope, a nonprofit for children in the foster care system, and is an advocate and volunteer for blood banks.