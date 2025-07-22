Born in Long Island, New York, Samantha Hildebrandt moved to South Jersey as a child and grew up there, where her passion for storytelling and serving her community began to take shape. Samantha embarked on her educational journey by earning an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts from Ocean County College in 2019. She then pursued nursing school, proudly becoming a Practical Nurse and passing the NCLEX-PN in 2020.

In 2022, Samantha decided to follow her lifelong dream of becoming a news reporter, enrolling at Stockton University. During her time there, she completed two internships with The Press of Atlantic City, where she had the opportunity to cover Fashion Week 2023 and meet figures like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Holocaust survivor Elizabeth Roth during a walkthrough at The Sara & Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center.

Samantha graduated magna cum laude from Stockton University in May 2024 and soon after accepted a position as a news assistant at Fox 5 News in Manhattan. There, she worked closely with on-air talent, producers, writers, and editors to ensure seamless coverage under pressure before the live broadcasts of the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. shows.

When she isn’t working, Samantha loves spending time with her cat, Sprinkles, and trying new restaurants with her husband, Robbie.