Natasha Lynn joined the KRDO team in July of 2022 as a reporter for Good Morning Colorado during the week and weekend. She was previously an anchor and reporter at KKCO/KJCT in Grand Junction, CO.

Natasha was born and raised in California. That's where she first began her journalism career by helping launch and co-host her high school's morning show.

She graduated from California State University Long Beach in 2015. During her time in college, Natasha reported for the school's student-run television station, CBTV. She then went on to work in film in Los Angeles, ultimately joining the screen actors union SAG-AFTRA.

During the pandemic, Natasha re-discovered her passion for journalism and love for the state of Colorado. She is so excited to be a part of the KRDO GMC team!

When not reporting, you can find Natasha attached at the hip to her husky, Rori.

You can reach out to Natasha on Twitter @NatashaLynnKRDO, on Facebook, or by email at natasha.lynn@krdo.com