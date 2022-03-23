Diana Castillo joined the KRDO team in March of 2022 as a bilingual multi-media Journalist.

Originally from El Paso, Texas, Diana graduated from New Mexico State University in May of 2019 (go Aggies!) She went on to her first reporting job at KOB4 in Farmington, New Mexico.

When she's not working, Diana is most likely watching a new reality show, spending time with her dog Luna and cat, Bali, or exploring and admiring the beauty of Colorado!

If you have a story you would like to share, you can email Diana at diana.castillo@krdo.com

You can also follow Diana on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.