Mallory Anderson

After five years anchoring and reporting in her home state of Michigan, Mallory is thrilled to join the KRDO news team and embrace all that southern Colorado has to offer.

Born and raised on Michigan's southeast side, Mallory found her passion for journalism as a child. She can remember sitting down and tuning into Detroit's 6 p.m. news every night as her mother cooked dinner, and as she got older, was often spotted on the couch watching ABC's 20/20. She's always loved storytelling and the impact powerful news stories can have on the world.

Mallory is a proud graduate of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor (Go Blue!). As a student she worked full-time, sideline reporting for the Big Ten Network and producing 'Mojo in the Morning' -- Detroit's #1 morning radio show. Once she graduated from U of M, Mallory began her TV news career in Michigan's Upper Peninsula as a weekend anchor and reporter at WLUC in Marquette. From there, she moved on to the state capital where she worked as a main anchor, reporter, and producer at WILX in Lansing for 4 years. Throughout her career, Mallory's work has been featured nationally and in 2020 she was awarded 'Best Anchor' by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

Outside of work, Mallory is a passionate advocate and advisor for Camp Kesem, a national non-profit that works with universities to provide a free week of summer camp to children whose parents have or had cancer. She's also a huge fan of podcasts, reality TV, and all of the (very unsuccessful) professional sports teams in Detroit. When she's not on-air, you can find her riding her Peloton, hiking, or exploring a new brewery with friends.