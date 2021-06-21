Anchors-reporters

Jessica Gruenling is an award winning journalist who joined the KRDO news team in June of 2021.

Jessica came to KRDO from KBTX in College Station, Texas. During her time there she was a sports and news multimedia journalist.

Prior to living in Texas, Jessica started her career in Anchorage, Alaska. There, she became the first female sports director in the state.

Jessica is an east coast girl and calls Philadelphia, PA home. She’s a proud Temple University grad.

When she’s not working she enjoys cheering on her beloved Yankees and Giants, hanging with her dog Autumn, and hiking.

Jessica is so excited to call Colorado Springs home. If you have any story ideas or just want to to say “hi!” Be sure to reach out to her at jessica.gruenling@krdo.com or on social media @JessGruenling