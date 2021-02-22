Anchors-reporters

Sydnee Stelle joined the KRDO News team as a Reporter in February of 2021.

She comes to Colorado Springs from Spokane, WA where she worked as a Reporter, Anchor and Weather Forecaster. Before that, she worked as a Reporter in Reno, NV. She is also a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

When she's not at work, you can find her trying out local restaurants, studying for her pilot's license, cheering on the Seahawks, or hiking with her husband and dog, a German Shorthaired Pointer named Gravy.

If you have any story ideas, Sydnee is all ears! You can reach out to her at sydnee.stelle@krdo.com, or on Twitter (@SydneeStelle) or Facebook (@KRDOSydneeStelle).