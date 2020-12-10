Anchors-reporters

Jasmine Arenas joined the KRDO team in November of 2020 as a bilingual multi-media journalist. She comes from our sister station in Yuma, Arizona where she was known as a sports reporter and weather anchor.

Originally from Southern California, Jasmine is passionate about telling stories that matter to a community, beyond the surface and playing field. She loves being a voice for the community and telling stories from their perspective. Jasmine graduated from California State University, Fullerton in May of 2017 and has been in the business ever since.

When she’s not working she enjoys attending sporting events, working out, posting on Instagram, trying new restaurants, and spending time with her friends and family.

Follow Jasmine on Twitter and FB: @Jasminearenastv or on IG: @jasmineaarenas