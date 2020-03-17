Kerjan Bianca

Anchors-reporters

Kerjan joined KRDO NewsChannel 13 in March 2020, and she is the Good Morning Colorado weekend anchor and reporter.

She is originally from Boulder, Colorado and is proud to be a Colorado native! Kerjan went to school at the University of Southern California, where she worked at the University’s television station for three years.

Most recently, Kerjan comes from KGWN / KCWY in Wyoming, where she anchored the weekday morning newscasts.

She completed internships at both KTLA Morning News in Los Angeles (the #1 station in the market) and E! Entertainment News.

In her free time, she loves hiking, yoga, spending time in the mountains, drinking too much green tea/coffee and being with her friends and family.

Kerjan’s excited to bring you the news in Southern Colorado.