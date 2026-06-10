Alex Kelloff

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

My career has been centered on solving problems, building organizations, and bringing people together to get results. As a former executive working in the telecommunications industry, I worked on large-scale infrastructure and development projects that required balancing competing interests, managing budgets responsibly, and delivering results. Those experiences taught me how to evaluate complex challenges and make decisions based on facts.

Just as important, over the past year I have traveled throughout all 27 counties of Colorado’s 3rd District as part of my campaign and recent By The People Tour. I have spent countless hours listening to ranchers, farmers, small business owners, teachers, health care workers, and families about the challenges they face every day. Those conversations have given me a deep understanding of the district and reinforced my belief that representation begins with listening. I am running because I believe Congress needs more people who are focused on practical solutions and serving their communities rather than advancing partisan agendas.

What are your top policy priorities?

My top priority is addressing the cost-of-living challenges facing families across Colorado’s 3rd District. Too many people are struggling to afford housing, health care, child care, and other basic necessities, even while working hard and contributing to their communities. I will focus on creating economic opportunities that allow people to stay in the communities they love.

Protecting public lands is also a major priority. Public lands are central to the economy and identity of Western and Southern Colorado, supporting recreation, agriculture, tourism, wildlife habitat, and water resources. I oppose broad efforts to sell off public lands and believe they must be managed responsibly for future generations.

In addition, I support strengthening rural infrastructure, investing in local economic development, and pursuing practical immigration reform that secures the border while creating legal pathways that reflect economic realities and treat people with dignity and respect.

Finally, I believe that upholding the rule of law is essential to restoring trust in our government and our democratic institutions. The law should be applied fairly and equally to everyone, regardless of political affiliation. And we have to get Congress to once again fulfill its constitutional responsibility as a co-equal branch of government, and serve as a checks and balances. We must respect the separation of powers, and ensure that the government is transparent and accountable.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

One issue that does not receive enough attention is the long-term health of rural communities. Conversations often focus on individual policy debates, but many communities across Western and Southern Colorado are facing interconnected challenges involving housing and health care access, workforce shortages and water resources, and overall economic opportunity. If those trends continue, it becomes harder for young families, workers, and local businesses to remain in the communities that make this district unique.

Throughout my By The People Tour, I have heard repeatedly that people want practical leadership focused on preserving the vitality of their communities. My goal is to make sure rural Colorado has a strong voice in Washington and receives the attention and investment it deserves.