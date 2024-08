Issue 50- Voter Approval to Retain Additional Property Tax Revenue

A yes vote will add the following language to the state constitution.

IF THE TOTAL OF STATEWIDE PROPERTY TAX REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO GO UP MORE THAN 4% OVER THE PRECEDING YEAR, VOTER APPROVAL IS NEEDED FOR GOVERNMENT TO RETAIN THE ADDITIONAL REVENUE.

(1)(e) FOR VOTER APPROVAL OF A PROPERTY TAX REVENUE INCREASE, ANY REFERRED MEASURE MUST BE A STAND-ALONE SUBJECT. THE BALLOT TITLE SHALL READ: “SHALL PROPERTY TAX REVENUE BE INCREASED BY [TOTAL PROJECTED INCREASE OVER THE PRECEDING YEAR] ALLOWING GOVERNMENT TO RETAIN AND SPEND PROPERTY TAX REVENUE ABOVE THE 4% ANNUAL LIMIT ON PROPERTY TAX INCREASES FOR [DATES X TO X]?”

A no vote would mean that property tax revenues will not be constrained by the limit in the measure, but will still be subject to current state and local laws. Local governments are still constrained by TABOR, and voter approval is needed for new or higher mill levies and allowance to exceed TABOR's growth restrictions. State statutes and local ordinances also matter.

The full text can be read below.