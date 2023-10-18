Voters sent incorrect ballot packets following vendor error at Teller County Clerk & Recorder’s Office

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Voters in Teller County should check their ballots before mailing them out.

On Tuesday, October 17, the Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s Office issued a statement saying a vendor error had led to approximately 15,000 voters in Teller County to be sent an incorrect ballot packet for the 2023 Coordinated Election.

Currently, the Office is working to correct this error, and officials added a correct replacement ballot will be sent out on Friday, October 20. These will be sent by the vendor at no cost to the county.

Below is important information for voters to know if they have received an incorrect ballot and what they should do to move forward: