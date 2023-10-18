Voters sent incorrect ballot packets following vendor error at Teller County Clerk & Recorder’s Office
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Voters in Teller County should check their ballots before mailing them out.
On Tuesday, October 17, the Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s Office issued a statement saying a vendor error had led to approximately 15,000 voters in Teller County to be sent an incorrect ballot packet for the 2023 Coordinated Election.
Currently, the Office is working to correct this error, and officials added a correct replacement ballot will be sent out on Friday, October 20. These will be sent by the vendor at no cost to the county.
Below is important information for voters to know if they have received an incorrect ballot and what they should do to move forward:
- If the ballot you received states Ballot Type: PO-UPRHS in the upper right corner, you have received an incorrect style. Please destroy this ballot and ballot envelope.
- The incorrect ballot (Ballot Type: PO-UPRHS) contains only the Ute Pass Regional Health Service District question. The correct replacement ballot will also include Propositions HH and II, and the three Woodland Park RE2 school board director races.
- If a voter who received the incorrect ballot with only the Ute Pass Regional Health Service District question has already cast their ballot, that ballot will be held by Teller County election officials until 7 p.m. on Election Day, and will only be counted if the same voter does not timely return the correct replacement ballot.
- After you receive your replacement ballot, you can return it by mail through October 30, or at a drop box or voting center until 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 7.