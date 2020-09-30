Colorado Springs reacts to Tuesday night’s controversial presidential debate

2020-President

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two candidates yelling at, interrupting and insulting each other; lack of control by the moderator; and disgusted TV viewers were the hallmarks of Tuesday night's first presidential debate before the 2020 election.

Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden didn't make a good impression among many voters, and Fox News moderator Chris Wallace struggled to maintain control.

Why was the debate such a mess, even for an event that often is lively and heated?

"(I think it was) all (three reasons) of the above!" said Josh Dunn, a political scientist professor at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.

Later on Wednesday, we'll hear more from Dunn about whether we can expect the same conduct during the two remaining debates, if either candidate was a winner Tuesday, and whether the outcome will have any significant impact on Colorado voters.