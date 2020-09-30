Colorado Springs reacts to Tuesday night’s controversial presidential debate
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two candidates yelling at, interrupting and insulting each other; lack of control by the moderator; and disgusted TV viewers were the hallmarks of Tuesday night's first presidential debate before the 2020 election.
Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden didn't make a good impression among many voters, and Fox News moderator Chris Wallace struggled to maintain control.
Why was the debate such a mess, even for an event that often is lively and heated?
"(I think it was) all (three reasons) of the above!" said Josh Dunn, a political scientist professor at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
Later on Wednesday, we'll hear more from Dunn about whether we can expect the same conduct during the two remaining debates, if either candidate was a winner Tuesday, and whether the outcome will have any significant impact on Colorado voters.
Comments
2 Comments
I want to first clarify I want everyone of our votes to count, I do wish I could trust our government, but the factual evidence causes the reality of trusting our government when it comes to elections to be nefarious at best. If we as Americans are ok with the government of the USA to be known to have tampered with other countries elections, what makes you think they don’t / won’t do this in America.
…
“One study indicated that the country intervening in most foreign elections is the United States with 81 interventions, followed by Russia (including the former Soviet Union) with 36 interventions from 1946 to 2000—an average of once in every nine competitive elections.” – Shulman, Stephen; Bloom, Stephen (2012). “The legitimacy of foreign intervention in elections: the Ukrainian response”. Review of International Studies. 38 (2): 445–471. doi:10.1017/S0260210512000022. Retrieved 12 January 2017.
…
So in these 54 years, America interfered in 81 different elections in different countries.
…
Based upon this track record, what would make me believe that any American election is not rigged to have the pre-selected personnel the lobbyists want in these positions. Follow the money you find who is in charge of our country. The Government is just a backdrop or splash-shield that protects the real people in charge of our country, the lobbyists and banks. One only has to be a student of history to see what is going on, this isn’t a different script than what has been done several times before.
…
If there is no solid foundation, then why build a house on top of it. If our government has interfered 81 times in other countries, why would we believe that our own government didn’t also begin doing this during that same period here in America. Our Government would have to keep a solid foundation where there was a matching ideology that allowed this to persist and continue since as most recently as 2000 as the quote above indicates.
…
Thus why both political parties have more in common with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) than they do with real politicians.
…
I am tired of voting to the lesser of 2 evils during a Presidential election, and this behavior only seems to be worsening with every election. If this is the best these two parties have to offer under this broken two-party system, then perhaps it is time a better party or parties are formed. Parties that do listen to their constituents, agree there should be term limits in Congress (both the house and the senate) and will get this through Congress to pass the vote, and if vetoed, pass by a majority to overrule the veto, pass laws making lobbyists and all forms of lobbying illegal and punishable by a fine that is sizeable enough to fit the crime, and a minimum prison sentencing of 1 year per $100,000 offered or excepted. Offered, should be only punishable if the actors took a substantial step to complete this illicit transaction.
…
United we Stand, Divided we Fall.
Wallace sure did show he was a dem. Biden had so many questions that he couldn’t answer . TRUMP 2020